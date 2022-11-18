The River Bell Classic and Southland Conference Title are headed for Hammond.
And an interesting offseason now begins for the Nicholls Colonels.
The Lions powered past Nicholls 40-17 on Thursday night in the River Bell Classic, taking home the trophy with a dominant performance to clinch the Southland Conference Championship.
Southeastern will be going to the playoffs for the 3rd time in 4 years with the win and coach Frank Scelfo said he couldn’t be prouder of his team.
“This is where I wanted us to be when I came here,” Scelfo said. “I knew Southeastern was a special place. Our culture is strong and all the players who came before this team helped build this strong foundation.”
For Nicholls, Thursday’s game was a microcosm of the entire season as a whole with mistakes costing the team the shot to score a win.
The teams played even early, splitting the first 34 points in the contest in a 17-all tie.
Nicholls struck first with 9:24 to go in the opening quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run from Julien Gums to go up 7-0.
In the final game of Gums’ collegiate career, he ran hard, carrying 21 times for 95 yards and a score.
After surrendering the early score, Southeastern battled back, scoring 17 unanswered points to go up 17-7 early in the 2nd quarter. Eli Sawyer threw a couple of touchdown passes in the onslaught — one to Ivan Drobocky and another to Jessie Britt.
Sawyer didn’t start Thursday’s game, but was unquestionably Southeastern’s most effective quarterback. He was 19-of-24 for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns. Starter Cephus Johnson III was just 2-of-5.
After Southeastern went up 17-7, Nicholls fought back and pulled even. Quarterback Kohen Granier hit Marquese Albert on an 11-yard touchdown strike with 9:45 to go in the quarter to cut the deficit to 17-14, then Gavin Lasseigne made a 28-yard field goal late in the half to tie it at 17.
Where the game swung for good came at the end of the 1st half.
Southeastern went on a long touchdown drive capped on a 33-yard touchdown run from Britt on a 4th and 1 play to go ahead 24-17 with 1:17 in the opening half.
The Colonels got the ball back and had a long kickoff return negated by a holding penalty, then had their shot at offense end in disaster when Zy Alexander jumped in front of a Granier pass and take it to the end zone for a 47-yard pick 6, putting the Lions in control for good with a 30-17 halftime lead.
Nicholls turned over the ball 3 times in the loss — all 3 which led to Southeastern points.
In the 2nd half, the Lions put the game on ice. Sawyer hit Drobocky on a 51-yard touchdown strike to go up 37-17 midway through the third quarter.
They added the final nail on a short field goal in the middle of the 4th quarter to send the game to its final margin.
In between those scores were countless stops. The Lions held Nicholls to just 270 yards in the game, including just 73 yards in the entire 2nd half.
The loss ends Nicholls season with a 3-8 record. It also puts Southeastern ahead 17-16 in their rivalry series with Nicholls.
Thursday’s game was also Senior Night for Nicholls’ small, but impactful senior class — a group that’s been part of several winning seasons throughout the course of their careers.
