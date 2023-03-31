Justin Payne is coming back home!
Nicholls Athletic Director Jonathan Terrell announced today that Payne has been hired to be the new Colonels women's basketball coach, replacing DoBee Plaisance who resigned at the end of the 2022-2023 season.
Payne is a Colonel through and through. He played for Nicholls, then was an assistant with the women's basketball team.
Most recently, he was the head coach at Georgia Southwestern where he enjoyed immense success, leading the team to the NCAA Tournament.
"Justin Payne is the perfect person to lead our women's basketball program and I could not be more ecstatic in re-welcoming him back to the Colonel Family," Terrell said. "Justin is the true definition of a Colonel – he was a student-athlete here, he spent a decade in Thibodaux as a coach, and he and his family love and embrace this community. When he left, he could not wait to come back home. The success he had as a head coach at Georgia Southwestern combined with helping build our program to a championship level in his 10 years at Stopher Gym made him the obvious choice. We are beyond excited for the future of Nicholls Women's Basketball."
Payne enters with head coaching experience, but also knowledge of our area as both a player and coach.
In 4 seasons at Georgia Southwestern, he went 69-35 and helped led the team to the Division II NCAA Tournament, while competing as one of the top teams in the conference and country.
As a Colonel, Payne was a decorated point guard during his career who then parlayed that success into coaching. As an assistant coach, Payne had a key hand in recruiting several great players to Thibodaux, which helped the Colonels establish themselves as one of the top programs in the Southland.
Payne said Thibodaux is home and he is so excited to be back.
"Thibodaux/Nicholls is home to my family and me. We are extremely blessed to be a part of the Colonel Family again," Coach Payne said. "I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I would like to thank Director of Athletics Johnathan Terrell and President Dr. Jay Clune for the opportunity to lead Nicholls Women's Basketball into its future. The vision they have for the athletic department and the University is a major reason we are elated to be back home. We are excited to get to work and look forward to being back in this great community of Lafourche Parish."
