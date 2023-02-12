For a half, the Nicholls men’s basketball team was not their best.
They turned over the ball, got lazy in their defensive rotations and struggled to a 47-41 halftime deficit at Southeastern.
But in the second half, the Colonels got off the mat, dusted themselves off and delivered an onslaught, putting together arguably the most impressive half of basketball they’ve played all season.
The Colonels beat Southeastern 88-77 on Saturday, riding a dominant second half to secure the road win over their rivals.
The Colonels out-scored Southeastern 47-30 in the final 20 minutes and made plays on both ends of the floor to score arguably their most impressive win of the year.
Nicholls is now 8-4 in conference, while Southeastern is 8-5. The Colonels now own the regular season tiebreaker between the teams based on the season sweep — something which could prove huge later in the season when it’s time for the Southland Conference Tournament.
“You’d have to ask the guys that,” Colonels coach Austin Claunch said when asked the difference between the first and second halves for his team. “We didn’t do a whole lot different in terms of the X’s and O’s. I think our guys just were more focused, executed better and gave it everything they had. I thought early on, we were a little sluggish and honestly a little lazy at times. But we learned from that, cleaned that up and stepped up and got a good road win against a really solid opponent.”
Nicholls has struggled on the road this season and early on Saturday, it looked like the Lions would be destined to send the Colonels to another defeat away from Stopher Gym.
Southeastern came out of the gates blazing, sinking several early 3-pointers to balloon out to a double-digit 1st-half lead.
The Lions also forced Nicholls into 12 opening-half turnovers, which allowed for several transition opportunities.
In the 2nd half, Nicholls settled down and fought back, tightening their defense and creating efficient offense.
A dominant performance from standout Caleb Huffman didn’t hurt, either.
Huffman was Herculean in the 2nd half on Saturday, posting 22 points in the 2nd half to help ignite the Colonels’ offense. Huffman scored both inside and out and sunk several huge 3-pointers in the rally, putting the Colonels on top for good in the final 10 minutes of the half.
“I was feeling it,” he said. “I told my teammates before the game that I felt like this could be a 30-point night. I felt good coming in and it was just one of those games where I was comfortable.”
With Huffman scoring, Nicholls also got huge contributions from Manny Littles (15 points and 6 rebounds), Lance-Amir Paul (11 points) and Edoardo Del Cadia (6 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals) in the win.
“Everyone stepped up,” Huffman said. “We knew coming in that it was a big one, and we all came here to play and to win.”
But Nicholls arguably won the game on defense. Southeastern had chances late, but the Colonels tightened their defense in the final minutes to slam the door and clinch the win. Nicholls held the Lions to 1-of-6 shooting in the final minutes. The Colonels also were learned defensively in the 2nd half, cutting Southeastern down from 6 made 3’s in the opening half to 3 in the 2nd, then 11 made free throws in the first to 5 in the 2nd.
“Our energy was much better,” Claunch said.
With the win, the Colonels now sit alone in 3rd place in the Southland Conference standings, trailing both Northwestern State and Texas A&M - Corpus Christi by 1.5 games. Both teams sit at 10-3 in conference.
The Colonels will next face Corpus-Christi in Thibodaux on Thursday.
The Colonels have an advantageous schedule. They have 6 remaining regular season games and none of them are outside of Louisiana and 5 of them are at Stopher Gymnasium where the team is undefeated. The Colonels will face a 3-game homestand coming up with home dates on Feb. 16, Feb. 18, then Feb. 20, but after that, Nicholls will close with 3-straight games against opponents all outside of the conference title chase.
Finishing strong will be important because in the Southland Conference Tournament, the top 2 seeds earn double byes and the top 4 seeds earn single byes, so winning throughout the season greatly enhances your chances at making the NCAA Tournament.
