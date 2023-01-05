Nicholls was down 16 in the second half on Thursday against Texas A&M - Commerce.
The Colonels never panicked. They never wavered.
They just executed, chipped away and got an absolutely huge Southland Conference road win.
Oh yeah, and a couple of huge shots from arguably their 2 best players didn't hurt, either.
The Colonels beat Commerce 66-63 on Thursday, improving to 2-0 in the Southland in the victory and 7-7 on the year.
Nicholls trailed by 52-36 with 14:11 to play, then also trailed by 7 with 5:02 to go.
But the Colonels finished with a flurry, finishing the game on a 12-2 run to secure the win – a huge win in the team's quest to try and win the Southland Conference Regular Season Championship for a 3rd-straight year.
Caleb Huffman and Latrell Jones made back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minutes to tie, then put the Colonels in front in a game that Commerce led almost throughout until the final seconds.
"We're playing well," Nicholls coach Austin Claunch said earlier this season after a win. "We have high expectations for this group. We have improvements to make and a lot of work to do. But it's a group that really is close and tight-knit and we're excited and ready for the challenges ahead."
The Colonels were stuck in the mud until crunch time.
Commerce started the game on a 12-2 run in the first 4 minutes of the game, taking advantage of a flat-footed Colonels team that was struggling in the first Southland Conference road game.
The Colonels played even for the rest of the opening half, but never led, taking a 40-31 deficit into halftime.
In the 2nd half, it didn't get much better early on. Commerce led 50-33 with 15:35 to go and appeared poised to run away with the game, but the Colonels started playing smothering defense, which allowed them to gradually chip away at the lead.
Down 58-50 with 7:40 to go, Nicholls closed the game on a 16-5 run, finishing with a flurry to take the win.
Down 63-58 with 1:37 to go, Manny Littles made a couple free throws to trim the deficit to 3.
After a stop, Huffman then sunk a huge 3-pointer to tie the game at 63-all.
After a Commerce turnover, Jones then drove the dagger through the heart, sinking another 3 to put the Colonels up for good with 35 seconds to play.
Commerce had chances late. They missed a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in the game, but Nicholls missed 2 free throws to keep them alive.
The Colonels then forced 1 last miss as time expired to seal the win.
Nicholls allowed Commerce to shoot 57.7% in the opening half, but smothered them to just 32% in the 2nd half, including 5-of-20 in their last 20 attempts.
Huffman led the Colonels with 21 points and 9 rebounds.
Jones had 13 and Pierce Spencer added 12.
Nicholls is now 7-7 on the season and 2-0 in conference.
On Saturday, Nicholls will travel and face Northwestern State.
