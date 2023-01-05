Nichollswin.jpg

Nicholls was down 16 in the second half on Thursday against Texas A&M - Commerce.

The Colonels never panicked. They never wavered.

They just executed, chipped away and got an absolutely huge Southland Conference road win.

Oh yeah, and a couple of huge shots from arguably their 2 best players didn't hurt, either.

The Colonels beat Commerce 66-63 on Thursday, improving to 2-0 in the Southland in the victory and 7-7 on the year.

Nicholls trailed by 52-36 with 14:11 to play, then also trailed by 7 with 5:02 to go.

But the Colonels finished with a flurry, finishing the game on a 12-2 run to secure the win – a huge win in the team's quest to try and win the Southland Conference Regular Season Championship for a 3rd-straight year.

Caleb Huffman and Latrell Jones made back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minutes to tie, then put the Colonels in front in a game that Commerce led almost throughout until the final seconds.

"We're playing well," Nicholls coach Austin Claunch said earlier this season after a win. "We have high expectations for this group. We have improvements to make and a lot of work to do. But it's a group that really is close and tight-knit and we're excited and ready for the challenges ahead."

The Colonels were stuck in the mud until crunch time.

Commerce started the game on a 12-2 run in the first 4 minutes of the game, taking advantage of a flat-footed Colonels team that was struggling in the first Southland Conference road game.

The Colonels played even for the rest of the opening half, but never led, taking a 40-31 deficit into halftime.

In the 2nd half, it didn't get much better early on. Commerce led 50-33 with 15:35 to go and appeared poised to run away with the game, but the Colonels started playing smothering defense, which allowed them to gradually chip away at the lead.

Down 58-50 with 7:40 to go, Nicholls closed the game on a 16-5 run, finishing with a flurry to take the win.

Down 63-58 with 1:37 to go, Manny Littles made a couple free throws to trim the deficit to 3.

After a stop, Huffman then sunk a huge 3-pointer to tie the game at 63-all.

After a Commerce turnover, Jones then drove the dagger through the heart, sinking another 3 to put the Colonels up for good with 35 seconds to play.

Commerce had chances late. They missed a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in the game, but Nicholls missed 2 free throws to keep them alive.

The Colonels then forced 1 last miss as time expired to seal the win.

Nicholls allowed Commerce to shoot 57.7% in the opening half, but smothered them to just 32% in the 2nd half, including 5-of-20 in their last 20 attempts.

Huffman led the Colonels with 21 points and 9 rebounds.

Jones had 13 and Pierce Spencer added 12.

Nicholls is now 7-7 on the season and 2-0 in conference.

On Saturday, Nicholls will travel and face Northwestern State.

Gazette Staff

Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette team in 2021. Abby is a Raceland native and a former State Championship Athlete and collegiate signee as a track standout at Central Lafourche. A mother of 3, Abby loves art, music and to find adventure in every day.

