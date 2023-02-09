Last year, Nicholls played a classic with UNO in Stopher Gym — a game that clinched the regular season conference title for the Colonels.
This year, there was no drama. This year, Nicholls made short work of their rivals in an absolute blowout.
Nicholls beat UNO 84-59 on Thursday night, crushing UNO to improve to 12-11 on the season and 7-4 in Southland Conference play. UNO dropped to 6-17 overall and 3-9 in defeat.
The Colonels dominated virtually every stat in the win, doubling UNO in made field goals (32 to 15), tripling them in made 3-pointers (6 to 2) and forcing UNO to turn over the ball 26 times in the lopsided win.
“I thought we did what we had to do,” Nicholls coach Austin Claunch said after the game. “Offensively, I liked the shots we got throughout the game and on defense, we turned them over and did a good job getting in transition. It was a good team win.”
Nicholls was in control throughout, never trailing for the game and leading for 38:53 of the 40-minute game.
UNO’s offense was brutal throughout. The Privateers shot 34.9% from the field and 18.2% from the 3-point line to go with their 26 turnovers for the game.
As they missed or coughed up the basketball, Nicholls flew down the floor in transition, generating several easy buckets. The Colonels outscored UNO a whopping 35-2 in fast break points in the game, and won points off turnovers by a 35-9 margin.
Nicholls led 44-30 at halftime, but then ballooned their lead well beyond 20 in the middle stages of the 2nd half to put the game on ice for good.
The Colonels got balanced, efficient offense throughout the game, shooting 32-of-63 from the field for the game and 26-of-39 from the 2-point line during the game. A total of 5 players had at least 8 points for Nicholls, led by Latrell Jones, who had 21 points.
Caleb Huffman was also huge with 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Huffman also had 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals in the win.
The Colonels battled foul issues for some of the game — especially with their interior players.
Edoardo Del Cadia stepped up off the bench and played arguably his best ball of the year, scoring 9 points with 4 steals.
With the win, the Colonels keep the pace with the Southland Conference powers, improving to 7-4 in the league.
Nicholls is a game and a half out of first place in the league, which is a 2-way tie between Northwestern State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, who both sit at 9-3.
The Colonels play a huge game on the road on Saturday, traveling to face rival Southeastern, who sit at 8-4 in conference.
But Nicholls beat Southeastern earlier in conference play, so a win Saturday would give the Colonels the tiebreaker over the Lions, which could loom large for seeding in the conference tournament later in the season.
