After three lopsided losses to start the season, Nicholls returned to John L. Guidry Stadium on Saturday.
Being home didn't change the result for the Colonels, who were again soundly beaten by a FCS foe.
Jacksonville State dominated Nicholls 52-21 on Saturday, controlling the game in all 3 phases to improve to 4-1 on the season. The Colonels dropped to 0-4 in defeat.
Nicholls defense had no answers throughout the game. The Gamecocks gained 547 yards in the game and scored on 5-straight drives to start the game.
Nicholls had moments offensively, but turnovers and mistakes cost the team any shot at a shootout.
The struggles started from the opening kick. The Colonels got the ball first and had their drive end in a turnover when quarterback Kohen Granier was picked off at midfield. With the short field, the Gamecocks scored on a short touchdown run from Pat Jackson to go up 7-0.
The Colonels tied the game 7-all on the next drive with a long drive capped with a touchdown pass from Granier to Al'Dontre Davis to make it 7-7.
But Nicholls couldn't make it a track meet.
The Gamecocks kept scoring throughout the first half, and the Colonels' offense went dry.
Jacksonville State led 14-7 after the 1st quarter, then 35-14 at halftime.
In the second half, it never got better.
They ballooned the halftime lead to 52-14 at the end of the 3rd quarter, then salted it away late.
Quarterback Zion Webb was dominant in the win, completing 9-of-11 passes for 252 yards with 2 touchdowns. He also ran 7 times for 79 yards and 2 scores.
Nicholls ran the ball better against the Gamecocks than they had all season.
Collin Guggenheim had a 100+ yard game and Julien Gums had 80 yards, as well.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.