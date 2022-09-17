A rough start to the season got even rougher for Nicholls football on Saturday with another lopsided loss – this time to a FCS foe.
The Colonels fell 42-16 to Southeast Missouri on Saturday, dropping to 0-3 on the season – all losses by 25+ points.
Nicholls struggled both offensively and defensively in the loss, as well as in special teams, allowing several big plays in the third phase to allow Southeast Missouri to keep momentum throughout.
Coach Tim Rebowe didn't mince words after the game, saying that Nicholls simply has to get better in the coming weeks if they want to have a chance to compete in the Southland Conference.
"There's no excuses about road games. I don't want to hear any of that stuff," Colonels coach Tim Rebowe said after the loss. "We've got a good team coming in next week. If this team in this locker room thinks that just because we're going home that everything is going to be fixed, that's not how it's going to be."
The Colonels were behind the 8-ball throughout on Saturday.
Southeast Missouri led throughout, jumping out to an early 7-0 lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Paxton DeLaurent to Geno Hess on the first possession.
Nicholls played better defensively the rest of the opening quarter, getting an interception and forcing a few empty drives, but the offense could never get going.
In the 2nd quarter, Southeast Missouri added to their lead on a long drive capped by a touchdown run from DeLaurent to go up 14-0.
The quarterback was big in the win. He was 22-of-32 passing for 309 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Nicholls played their best offensive possession of the game in the middle-to-late 2nd quarter, driving the length of the field for a touchdown drive to make it 14-7. The drive was capped by a 5-yard pass from Kohen Granier to Lee Negrotto to make it 14-7.
But the momentum was short-lived. Southeast Missouri got a quick score before half to go up 21-7 on a touchdown pass from DeLaurent to Ryan Flournoy.
Nicholls had a chance before halftime to get points, but missed a field goal.
The Colonels also had a punt blocked and an extra point blocked in the loss.
"Special teams did not have a good day," Rebowe said.
In the 2nd half, Southeast Missouri put the game away. They went up 28-7 early in the quarter, then 35-16 going to the fourth.
They added an insurance score in the fourth to send the game to its final margin.
Granier was 29-of-41 passing for Nicholls with 249 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. But Rebowe said he was not pleased with the team's play on either line of scrimmage.
The Colonels struggled to run the ball throughout the game and allowed 164 rushing yards on 5.1 yards per carry.
"We talked about it with both lines: defensive line and offensive line. We said we needed to control the game and we didn't do that today," Rebowe said. "We only rushed for I think 50 yards, which is not good. We've got to do a better job. I've got to get them ready to play next week."
The Colonels will return home next week, the but the opponent is a good one in Jacksonville State – a FCS power.
Rebowe said the team has to have a good week of preparation and will need to work hard to get the result they desire.
