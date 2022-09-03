Nicholls’ season-opener didn’t go nearly as the team had planned.
South Alabama walloped the Colonels, storming out to an early 10-0 first-quarter lead and never looking back on the way to a decisive 48-7 win.
The game was the season opener for both teams and it showed a lot of areas where the Colonels will have to seek improvement before the start of Southland Conference play in the coming weeks.
Nicholls couldn’t get anything going offensively throughout Saturday’s game.
Senior Kohen Granier started the game, but struggled mightily to get into a rhythm throughout the game. In the first half, Granier was 6-of-13 passing with just 33 yards, which allowed South Alabama to key on the run and slow that, as well.
The Jaguars turned their dominant defense into quick-strike offense.
South Alabama led 10-0 after the 1st quarter, then 27-0 at halftime, mixing run and pass to generate 249 first-half yards.
La’Damian Webb punched in the first touchdown of the game with 4:05 to go in the first quarter on a 15-yard run, which capped an 80-yard drive to put USA up 7-0.
Webb finished with 98 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.
In the final minutes of the first quarter and opening 5 minutes of the second, the onslaught continued with USA adding a 39-yard field goal late in the first, then 2 quick touchdowns in the 2nd quarter to go up 24-0.
After a couple empty possessions for Nicholls, the Jaguars added another score before half with Diego Guajardo hitting a 48-yard field goal.
Nicholls’ offense struggled mightily in the opening half, getting just 59 yards of offense on 28 plays with 3 total first downs. Nicholls was also just 1-of-7 on 3rd down in the opening half.
The second half didn’t get much better for Nicholls.
South Alabama added two more touchdowns to go up 41-0. Bradley Carter hit Jalen Wayne on a 37-yard strike for the first score. The quarterback connected with Braylon McReynolds on an 18-yard strike on the next drive to add to the lead.
Carter was 17-of-25 in the win with 260 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Nicholls got a score early in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run from Julien Gums. Gums made his return on Saturday after missing most of last season with an injury.
But offensive highlights were few and far between for the Colonels throughout the game. Nicholls gained just 165 yards.
The Jaguars added another score after Nicholls' touchdown to send the game to its final score.
Nicholls returns to action next weekend at UL-Monroe, another Sun Belt opponent.
