The Nicholls baseball team is red-hot.
How hot?
They just beat the No. 1 team in the country.
The Colonels beat LSU 6-5 on Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium in a quirky, but entertaining game.
Nicholls led 6-4 going to the bottom of the 9th and appeared poised to walk-off.
A Jared Jones solo home run made it 6-5, then LSU loaded the bases with 1 out off Colonels closer Cade Evans.
The Colonels slammed the door shut with a defensive gem. Cade Beloso hit a ball to shallow right field that chased Colonels shortstop Parker Coddou to the outfield grass. Coddou dove, made a spectacular catch, then sprinted to the 2nd base bag to double off Jack Merrifield who made a base running error, expecting the ball to drop for a hit.
With the win, the Colonels are now 23-16 on the season. LSU dropped to 32-8.
Xane Washington had a huge day for the Colonels, going 2-of-3, staying hot. The Colonels used an 'all-staff' approach in the game, working 8 pitchers in the win.
