The Nicholls men's basketball team is reportedly set to hire a former Colonels' player to lead the men's basketball program.

National media outlets are reporting this afternoon that the Colonels are hiring Tevon Saddler to be the team's next head coach, replacing Austin Claunch who resigned to accept a position as an assistant coach at Alabama.

Saddler works at Maryland and will be returning to Thibodaux – the place where he finished his playing career.

He also was an assistant with the Colonels and started his coaching career in Thibodaux.

The Gazette reached out to Nicholls Athletic Director Jonathan Terrell who said that a hire will be announced sometime this afternoon.

Several prominent college basketball reporters have stated that Saddler will be the choice to lead the program going into the future.

It will be Saddler's first-ever head coaching experience, and he will be one of the youngest head coaches in the country – much as Claunch was when he took the job.

Saddler is in his late 20s.

