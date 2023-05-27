When it last happened, Bill Clinton was President of the United States.
When it last happened, Godzilla was the top movie in the country and Americans were fearful of life shutting down in 18 months because of Y2K.
But today, it happened again: The Nicholls Colonels cliched a spot into the NCAA Tournament.
The Colonels beat UNO 6-3 on Saturday to win the Southland Conference Tournament Championship and clinch a spot into the NCAA Tournament.
With no one on and 2 outs, UNO's Jorge Tejado swung through a pitch from Cade Evans, ending the game and sending the Colonels' national into a frenzy. Evans flung his glove into the air and the Colonels swarmed the pitched into a dog pile, clinching Nicholls' first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1998 – all the way back to the Clinton and Godzilla days.
Nicholls went a perfect 4-0 on the week and defended the No. 1 seed, roaring through the competition unblemished.
In the title game, the Colonels fell behind 2-0 in the 5th, but wasn't phased, scoring 6-straight runs in the 5th and 6th innings to go ahead for good.
Michael Quevado, Nico Saltaformaggio and Cade Evans worked on the mound for Nicholls, each giving a solid effort. Quevado pitched 5 innings and allowed 2 runs. Saltaformaggio allowed a run in 3 relief innings and then Evans slammed the door shut in the 9th, recording the final 3 outs.
The Colonels are going to learn their NCAA Tournament fate on Monday.
