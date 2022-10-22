Down 29-14 to rival McNeese State in the second half, the Nicholls football team needed to find another gear.
They did and rallied all the way back, earning a rivalry win — the team’s second of the season.
Nicholls beat the Cowboys 40-35 on Saturday, improving to 2-6 on the season and 2-1 in Southland Conference play with the win, while dropping the Cowboys to 1-6.
After falling behind 29-14, Nicholls dominated the rest of the game, outscoring the Cowboys 26-6 in the final quarter and a half to secure the win.
Coach Tim Rebowe said he was proud of the fight his team showed to defend their home field and push past the Cowboys.
Nicholls gained 507 yards in the win.
But it sure wasn’t always easy.
The Colonels rolled out of the gates, storming out to a 14-0 lead to make it look like the game would be a runaway.
Nicholls scored on the first drive on a touchdown drive capped with a 2-yard touchdown run from Collin Guggenheim to go up 7-0 — a score that held until the second quarter.
In that second quarter, the Colonels tacked another score onto the board to go up 14-0 on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kohen Granier to Brandon Hubicz.
Granier started Saturday’s game after having some injury issues in the past few weeks. He was 19-of-37 passing for 339 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
But McNeese had plenty fight.
The Cowboys went ahead 22-14 at halftime with 3-straight touchdown drives.
Deonta McMahon scored all three times — twice on the ground and the last on a 28-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Knox Kadum.
McMahon was the Cowboys’ leading rusher and receiver. He carried 23 times for 115 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground. As a receiver, he caught 5 passes for 77 yards and a score.
In the early 3rd quarter, it looked like McNeese would take control for good. They added another score to go up 29-14 on a touchdown pass from Kadum to Jalen Johnson.
But after that touchdown, the Cowboys got little more.
For the rest of the third quarter, Nicholls dominated, getting three-straight touchdowns to go up 34-29 going to the fourth quarter.
Guggenheim added the first score to make it 29-21, then James Tobin made it 29-28 when he stepped in front of a pass from Kadum and took the ball to the end zone for a touchdown. The Colonels then went up 34-29 when Granier hit Terry Matthews on an 89-yard touchdown — a lead which stuck to the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter, Nicholls fought back, re-taking the lead on a 9-yard touchdown run from McMahon to go up 35-34.
But Nicholls answered back with a touchdown drive on the next possession — a 56-yard drive capped with a 4-yard touchdown run from halfback Julien Gums to go up 40-35.
The Colonels’ defense then stiffened. The Cowboys went down the field all the way to the Nicholls 25 with a chance to try and steal the win. But the Colonels stiffened on fourth down and forced a turnover on downs.
Nicholls’ offense then got a couple first downs to secure the win.
The Colonels will next face Lamar in Beumont.
