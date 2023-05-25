The action started on Wednesday for the Nicholls baseball team at the Southland Conference Tournament.
But on Thursday morning just after the stroke of midnight, the Colonels got the clutch hit they'd been waiting on and pushed forward in the Southland Conference Tournament.
Nicholls beat McNeese 3-2 in 14 innings on Wednesday, rolling forward in the tournament, which decides the league's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
Edgar Alvarez hit a base hit in the bottom of the 14th to walk the game off, plating Jaden Collura and ending the marathon with a Colonels win.
Nicholls will face Lamar tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.
That game will struggle to have the drama that this one did.
The Colonels led early but then the Cowboys took a 2-1 edge before Nicholls battled back to tie it in the 6th inning.
After that, it was a deadlock with the bullpens dominating the game both ways.
Cowboys relievers worked 8.1 innings and allowed just 4 hits and the lone run on the walk-off.
The Colonels' pen was even better with 3 guys combining to work 9 shutout innings to secure the win.
The Colonels are the No. 1 seed in the tournament but were playing a road game on Wednesday because the conference tournament is hosted annually on McNeese's field.
