After a day of delays, rain, dominant pitching and intense playoff baseball, it all came down to one at-bat on Wednesday night for E.D. White.
The score was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the 7th inning and the bases were loaded.
Braxton Comeaux was facing Cougars reliever Thomas Couvillon who served up one over the plate.
And Comeaux didn't miss.
Comeaux put the barrel on the ball and hammered the pitch into left field, scoring the winning run and pushing E.D. White into the Division II Select State Finals.
The game was scheduled to begin at 5, but got delayed by rain. The team played an inning and a half before a lengthy delay which washed the teams out for hours before a 9:30 p.m. resumption.
E.D. White will now play for the State Championship on Saturday afternoon.
It was a pitcher's dual throughout on Wednesday. St. Thomas More starter Noah Melancon gave up a run before the rain delay to put E.D. White up 1-0 in the 1st inning, but next to nothing after it. He settled into the game and gave his team an excellent chance.
Opposite him, Cardinals' ace Tyler Weimer was superb. Weimer was dominant throughout the game, allowing just a single run in the 3rd inning, but striking out 12. Weimer allowed just 2 hits in a complete game effort, mowing down Cougars' hitters with his power and movement.
The game pushed to the 7th deadlocked and the Cougars got 2 outs before Comeaux's walk-off. Had the game gone to the 8th, Weimer likely would have returned to pitch. He was far below his pitch count total for the day.
With the win, E.D. White now moves to the State Finals.
They will face the winner between Vandebilt and St. Louis. The Terriers lead St. Louis in the 7th inning of that game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.