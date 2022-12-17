Brandon Daniels got the ball in the middle on the press break near the 3-point line with a head of steam.
He took one power dribble, made his two legal steps, then rose through the air with the ball held high in the air in both hands before throwing down a powerful 2-handed slam dunk with several Braves’ players around.
It was just that type of night for Daniels and the Tarpons on Friday night as South Lafourche rolled to a dominant 45-31 win over H.L. Bourgeois — the team’s 2nd road win over a 5A foe this week.
Daniels had 23 points in the win, including 4 separate slam dunks, which ignited his team and threw water on any Braves’ attempt at a rally.
“The things he does on the court are just unbelievable,” Tarpons coach Brody Williams said. “He gets our guys going. He can turn nothing into something and it happens in the blink of an eye.”
The Tarpons were never not in control on Friday.
South Lafourche ballooned out to an early 10-2 lead in the early minutes, then never looked back, leading by double digits at the end of every quarter.
The Tarpons led 18-8 after a quarter, then 28-18 at half.
Daniels had all of his rim-rocking slam dunks in the opening half.
But the Tarpons also got offensive balance with Hayden Callais and Nic Coleman both scoring 10 points each.
But the story of the game was the Tarpons’ defense.
In the second half, South Lafourche put the game away, ballooning the lead out near 20 points and grabbing total control.
The Braves started attacking Daniels in the paint, doubling him as soon as he’d get a post touch, and forcing the ball out of his hands when he shifted to guard.
But the added defensive energy didn’t amount to results on the scoreboard because the Braves couldn’t score.
The Tarpons’ defense stagnated Bourgeois’ offense and forced the Braves into countless long, contested jump shots. No Braves player in the game had double figures and Chris Coleman led the Braves with just a modest 6 points.
“We worked on that all week,” Daniels said. “For us, it starts with our defense.”
In the 4th quarter, Bourgeois went on a quick 6-0 spurt to cut the deficit to 39-29 with 6 minutes to play.
But the Tarpons calmly closed the game with a flurry, running patient offense to get buckets, then getting stops on the other end to send the game to a comfortable victory.
The Tarpons are now 4-5 on the year, and the Braves are 3-10.
South Lafourche will face Terrebonne on Tuesday in Houma.
