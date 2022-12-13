The best high school basketball player in our area added another feature to his cap on Monday night in a rivalry win.
South Lafourche senior Brandon Daniels eclipsed 1,000 career points, scoring 18 points in the Tarpons’ 44-37 win.
Daniels needed 9 points to reach the mark. He earned it in the 3rd quarter on a free throw.
The senior said to reach the milestone is a blessing — one that he shares with his teammates.
Daniels has been at South Lafourche since his sophomore season. The 1,000 points encompass just points he’s scored as a Tarpon.
“It feels great,” Daniels said of the accomplishment. “But I couldn’t get none of that without my teammates and without my coaches.”
Monday night’s game was a slugfest with a pair of rivals delivering blow after blow to one another.
The Trojans started strong, leading 9-5 after a quarter, smothering Daniels and forcing countless opening quarter turnovers.
But the Tarpons settled down. A Jacob Curole buzzer beater 3-pointer gave South Lafourche a 20-18 lead at halftime and then the Tarpons stretched their lead to double digits in the second half.
Curole made 3 3-pointers and had 9 points. Hayden Callais added 6, Nic Coleman had 5 and Austin Lafont had 4.
But the brunt of the work came from Daniels who put the team on his back at times, getting rebounds, taking the ball the length of the floor in traffic and drawing fouls or finishing at the rim.
Daniels also easily garnered a double-double with 10+ rebounds and had several highlight blocks trailing plays.
Defensively, Daniels drew the assignment of guarding Trojans guard Evan Griffin and he held Griffin to just 13 points.
“Coach Brody challenges me to be better on defense all the time,” Daniels said with a smile when asked where the defensive energy came from.
Williams also challenged his entire team to compete harder after a rough stretch.
The Tarpons came into the game 2-5 and had come off a tough week losing to both Jesuit and Shaw.
Williams said Monday wasn’t about winning or losing but was about getting back Tarpon Pride and playing and competing hard — a message he believes his team received.
“It makes me emotional,” Williams said. “Because you could see that they got the message.”
“I knew we were coming into this game with heart,” Curole added. “We were playing for BJ to get that 1,000. We all knew he was going to get it this game. … But the main thing for us is it started at practice yesterday. We worked hard at practice and we carried it into the game.”
The Trojans cut a 10-point deficit all the way down in the 4th quarter. But when they made their run, the Tarpons answered back with another of their own to take back the game and improve to 3-5.
The Trojans are now 8-6, but have lost 3-straight.
