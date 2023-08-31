DSC_5280.JPG

The defending state champions in Class 5A showed that they have a bright future in rolling to a freshman football win over South Lafourche.

The Wildcats surged past the Tarpons, scoring a 33-6 win in the season-opening game for both teams.

Destrehan made plays both on the ground and through the air, outclassing the Tarpons with both size and speed, routinely getting on the edges and turning outside plays into huge gains.

South Lafourche competed hard and had some moments of success, as well.

Cullen St. Amant caught a long touchdown pass to give the Tarpons their only points of the game and South Lafourche also got a couple defensive stands in the game, while also forcing a turnover.

