Thibodaux High School will have a new head football coach in 2023.
Tigers coach Chris Dugas confirmed to The Gazette on Friday morning that he's been relieved of his duties as coach – one week after the team ended their 2022 season with a 4-6 record.
Dugas has been Thibodaux's head coach since 2011. In his time with the team, the Tigers made the playoffs 7 times from 2013-2017, then also again in 2019 and 2020.
Dugas' best season was in 2014 when Thibodaux earned the No. 6 seed in Class 5A with a 9-1 record. That team also won its opening-round playoff game.
In 2022, Thibodaux was widely regarded as one of the most talented teams in the area coming into the season, but the Tigers never got their footing, struggling to a 4-win year.
The Tigers were ravished by injuries and sickness with several players being lost for the season and others having to miss time due to a flu bug that swept through the locker room.
Thibodaux also played a brutally tough schedule.
In 10 games, the Tigers played 6 playoff teams. Five of those 6 teams are still in the playoffs today, having survived the opening round.
Dugas said he was informed of the decision yesterday.
The Gazette will add more to this story as it becomes available.
