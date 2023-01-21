Dulac contender Jonathan Guidry continued to climb up the heavyweight ladder on Saturday night, scoring a unanimous decision win over a former title contender.
Guidry beat Bermaine Stiverne via a 10-round unanimous decision win, improving to 19-1-2 on his career and continuing his push to prominence in the heavyweight division.
Two judges scored the bout 100-91 for Guidry with another scoring it 97-93. Guidry came into the bout just on the outskirts of the Top 8 heavyweight rankings.
Pundits said that with a win, Guidry would be in line for a much larger bout – likely against some of the biggest contenders in the sport. Guidry has been rumored to be a name on former champion Anthony Joshua's radar as the former champ tries to bounce back from a couple-straight losses.
On Saturday, Guidry soundly beat Stiverne, but the fight didn't have tremendous energy. Neither fighter landed a punch in the opening round, and Guidry sometimes left announcers wanting more activity.
But the Dulac native undoubtedly dominated the action, pushing the former contender into the corners and hammering him with haymakers and jabs to easily control the and tempo in the slow-paced fight.
Stiverne dropped to 25-6-1 in defeat. It was his 4th-straight loss.
