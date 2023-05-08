The series took far longer than E.D. White might have imagined.
But it was worth the wait.
Because the Cardinals are going to Sulphur.
E.D. White beat De La Salle 5-1 on Monday to punch a ticket to Sulphur and the Division II Select State Semifinals. The Cardinals swept the series 2-0 after a Game 1 win back on Thursday.
The Cardinals will now face No. 3 St. Thomas More in the Semifinals on Wednesday – a short turnaround for a team that's now 2 wins away from the title.
For E.D. White, it was a fast start that punched the team's ticket to Sulphur.
The Cardinals plated single runs in the 2nd and 3rd to go up 2-0, then exploded the game open with a 3-run 5th to balloon the game out of reach.
Braxton Comeaux had a big day offensively for the Cardinals going 1-of-2 with 3 RBI and a bases-clearing double in the 5th. Jax Triche also had a multi-hit day for a Cardinals team that had 5 hits, but which took advantage of 3 De La Salle errors.
With the lead, the Cardinals shifted into overdrive with pitcher Brendan Gaubert in control on the mound.
Gaubert worked a complete game, allowing just 2 hits and 1 run in his outing, striking out 9.
For the series, Gaubert and Game 1 starter Tyler Weimer combined to allow just 3 hits with 23 total strikeouts, dominating the series.
De La Salle got a single run in the 6th – their only one of the series. But they never got closer.
