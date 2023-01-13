A pair of dominant E.D. White athletes are off to become Ragin Cajuns in the next stage of their careers.
Football standout Matthew Broussard and distance runner Owen Tauzin announced signed National Letters of Intent with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette recently, each continuing their careers with the local Lafayette-based 4-year university.
Broussard was a standout, difference-making offensive lineman for the Cardinals' run-heavy offense for the past several seasons. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 280, Broussard was graded as a 3-star prospect by 24-7. He chose the Cajuns over offers from UL-Monroe, Nicholls, Southeastern and others.
Cardinals' football coach Kyle Lasseigne said during the season that the powerful lineman will be a good find for colleges because he's strong, athletic, but also coachable.
"He's a terrific kid," Lasseigne said.
On the running track, Tauzin has been dominant throughout the course of his prep career, earning his place at the next level.
In Cross Country, Tauzin capped a stellar cross country career with a 9th place finish at the state meet earlier this fall. The prolific runner also finished as the state runner-up in cross country last fall and is one of the top distance runners in the entire state in the outdoor track and field season – a young man who will be poised to try and push for more medals and top finishes later this spring.
