A 16 v 17 matchup in the playoffs is supposed to be the most evenly matched and competitive game in the bracket – the two teams seeded closest to one another going toe-to-toe.
But apparently E.D. White never got that memo because on Thursday, they turned their 16 v. 17 matchup into a rout, easily pushing forward into the next round.
No. 16 E.D. White roared past No. 17 Frederick Douglass 58-20 on Thursday, moving forward in the Division II Select Playoff Bracket.
Cardinals coach Nick Cenac said he was proud of the way his team played, leaving no doubt.
E.D. White dominated throughout the game, taking an early lead and never looking back on the way to the lopsided win.
"I'm very proud of our defensive effort and how we executed our game plan," Cenac said.
For E.D. White, there wasn't ever any doubt.
The Cardinals got stops early and rolled to a lead and never looked back.
Standout Caroline Adams was huge in the win – as she's been for most of the season for E.D. White. She scored 26 points and was able to get to the spots that she wanted throughout the game. But the same could be said for just about all of E.D. White's offense, as Kiley Johnson scored 19 and Emily Cortez pitched in 8 on the way to getting the big win.
The Cardinals will now take a big step up in class in the second round.
E.D. White will travel on Monday and face No. 1 Lafayette Christian – a team that many regard is one of – if not the best team – in the entire state.
Cenac said he hopes to see a large sea of Cardinals red in the stands on the road – much like he saw on Thursday at home.
"Thank you to everyone who came out," Cenac said. "It was a great home playoff atmosphere."
