One of the top players in the Bayou Region has made his collegiate decision.
E.D. White standout Matthew Melancon announced today that he has committed to Nicholls – the school which will be his home for the next step in his career.
Melancon was a dominant defensive back and return man for E.D. White the past few seasons – a guy who had a huge hand in the team making 3-straight runs to at least the State Semifinals.
Melancon stands 6-foot and weighs 180. He possesses elite speed, and is one of the top track athletes in the state. Melancon has a recorded 4.4 40-yard dash time.
He chose Nicholls after having offers from Louisiana Tech, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana and other local schools.
His commitment to Nicholls is a huge get for the Colonels, who have been trying to find playmakers on defense in recent years.
The Colonels allowed 30 or more points in 8 out of 11 games this past season.
