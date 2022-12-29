An E.D. White standout reached a massive career benchmark this week, scoring her 1,000th career point.
Lady Cardinals junior Caroline Adams reached the milestone in E.D. White's recent game against St. Thomas More.
Adams is a multi-year standout for E.D. White who is one of the most prolific players in the area. She still has a season and a half to play, so she will likely get well beyond the benchmark before her career ends.
"I couldn’t be more excited for Caroline," E.D. White coach Nick Cenac said. "I’ve been blessed to have crossed paths with such an incredible kid and player. It’s very rare to find a player who is as humble and selfless as her. Scoring 1,000 points is such an amazing achievement and I can’t think of a more deserving person. A lot of people don’t see the hard work she puts in on a day to day basis and it is surely paying off."
The Lady Cardinals will hold a ceremony to honor Adams' accomplishment on Jan. 3 when they play home against South Terrebonne.
Tip-off for that game is at 5:30 p.m.
