The E.D. White football team is going on to the next round in the Division II Select State Playoffs.
The Cardinals beat John F. Kennedy 42-20 on Friday, punching a ticket into the Semifinals for the second-straight year.
E.D. White gashed their opponent with power running and timely, opportunistic defense in a game that was a penalty fest.
Full reaction is coming tomorrow.
See the full Louisiana scoreboard below:
--
DIVISION I NON-SELECT
No. 1 Ruston 49, No. 9 Denham Springs 31
No. 5 Zachary 48, No. 4 Southside 37
No. 3 Destrehan 21, No. 11 East St. John 20
No. 10 Westgate 21, No. 2 Neville 10
DIVISION II NON-SELECT
No. 1 Iowa 31, No. 9 Leesville 14
No. 4 North DeSoto 42, No. 28 Breaux Bridge 13
No. 6 Lutcher 45, No, 14 Lakeshore 8
No. 2 West Feliciana 30, No. 23 North Vermilion 0
DIVISION III NON-SELECT
No. 1 Many 14, No. 9 Rosepine 7
No. 4 St. James 48, No. 5 Avoyelles 24
No. 3 Union Parish 38, No. 11 Patterson 14
No. 7 Amite 42, No. 18 Berwick 14
DIVISION IV NON-SELECT
No, 8 Oak Grove 20, No. 1 Kentwood 14
No. 5 Haynesville 31, No. 4 Basile 7
No. 3 Mangham 48, No. 11 Arcadia 0
No. 2 Homer 47, No. 7 Logansport 6
DIVISION I SELECT
No. 8 Carencro 29, No. 1 Warren Easton 26
No. 13 Brother Martin 28, No. 5 Northwood (Shreveport) 14
No. 3 John Curtis 35, No. 6 Byrd 14
No. 2 Catholic (BR) 32, No. 7 Karr 24
DIVISION II SELECT
No. 1 St. Thomas More 56, No. 8 Madison Prep 34
No. 4 E.D. White 42, No. 5 John F. Kennedy 20
No. 6 Lafayette Christian 70, No. 3 De La Salle 49
No. 2 Teurlings Catholic 27, No. 7 Shaw 21
DIVISION III SELECT
No. 8 University Lab 49, No. 1 Newman 13
No. 4 Dunham 50, No. 5 Calvary Baptist 35
No. 3 Notre Dame 47, No. 6 Episcopal 0
No. 2 St. Charles 40, No. 10 Parkview Baptist 21
DIVISION IV SELECT
No. 1 Vermilion Catholic 17, No. 9 Southern Lab 7
No. 4 St. Martin's 29, No. 5 St. Mary's 25
No. 3 Ouachita Christian 28, No. 6 Glenbrook 27
No. 10 Ascension Catholic 28, No. 15 Opelousas Catholic 12
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.