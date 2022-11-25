Brad Weimer Photography15.JPG
Brad Weimer

The E.D. White football team is going on to the next round in the Division II Select State Playoffs.

The Cardinals beat John F. Kennedy 42-20 on Friday, punching a ticket into the Semifinals for the second-straight year.

E.D. White gashed their opponent with power running and timely, opportunistic defense in a game that was a penalty fest.

Full reaction is coming tomorrow.

See the full Louisiana scoreboard below:

--

DIVISION I NON-SELECT

No. 1 Ruston 49, No. 9 Denham Springs 31

No. 5 Zachary 48, No. 4 Southside 37

No. 3 Destrehan 21, No. 11 East St. John 20

No. 10 Westgate 21, No. 2 Neville 10

DIVISION II NON-SELECT

No. 1 Iowa 31, No. 9 Leesville 14

No. 4 North DeSoto 42, No. 28 Breaux Bridge 13

No. 6 Lutcher 45, No, 14 Lakeshore 8

No. 2 West Feliciana 30, No. 23 North Vermilion 0

DIVISION III NON-SELECT

No. 1 Many 14, No. 9 Rosepine 7

No. 4 St. James 48, No. 5 Avoyelles 24

No. 3 Union Parish 38, No. 11 Patterson 14

No. 7 Amite 42, No. 18 Berwick 14

DIVISION IV NON-SELECT

No, 8 Oak Grove 20, No. 1 Kentwood 14

No. 5 Haynesville 31, No. 4 Basile 7

No. 3 Mangham 48, No. 11 Arcadia 0

No. 2 Homer 47, No. 7 Logansport 6

DIVISION I SELECT

No. 8 Carencro 29, No. 1 Warren Easton 26

No. 13 Brother Martin 28, No. 5 Northwood (Shreveport) 14

No. 3 John Curtis 35, No. 6 Byrd 14

No. 2 Catholic (BR) 32, No. 7 Karr 24

DIVISION II SELECT

No. 1 St. Thomas More 56, No. 8 Madison Prep 34

No. 4 E.D. White 42, No. 5 John F. Kennedy 20

No. 6 Lafayette Christian 70, No. 3 De La Salle 49

No. 2 Teurlings Catholic 27, No. 7 Shaw 21

DIVISION III SELECT

No. 8 University Lab 49, No. 1 Newman 13

No. 4 Dunham 50, No. 5 Calvary Baptist 35

No. 3 Notre Dame 47, No. 6 Episcopal 0

No. 2 St. Charles 40, No. 10 Parkview Baptist 21

DIVISION IV SELECT

No. 1 Vermilion Catholic 17, No. 9 Southern Lab 7

No. 4 St. Martin's 29, No. 5 St. Mary's 25

No. 3 Ouachita Christian 28, No. 6 Glenbrook 27

No. 10 Ascension Catholic 28, No. 15 Opelousas Catholic 12

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host o

Recommended for you

Load comments