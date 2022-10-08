The E.D. White offense kept humming along on Friday. And they did a lot of the damage through the air.
The Cardinals beat Patterson 56-10 on Friday, using balanced offense to secure the victory — their fifth of the season.
Cardinals coach Kyle Lasseigne said he was pleased with his team’s play in the win. E.D. White ran effectively, but also threw several touchdown passes.
“I’m happy with how we played,” Lasseigne said. “They had some skilled playmakers and we did a good job neutralizing them. Offensively, we got some things going. It was a good win.”
The Lumberjacks fought E.D. White early.
Patterson got a touchdown and a field goal in the first half to trail just 14-10 late in the second quarter. But after tasting their own blood, the Cardinals soared. E.D. White scored before halftime, then kept the onslaught going, rolling to a dominant performance in the second half.
The Cardinals had 3-straight drives end in touchdown passes with Jake Sternfels spreading the ball around to the team’s receivers, including receiver Paxton Lafont who had several key receptions.
But Lasseigne said he was also proud of the way his defense played in the second half, shutting out a Patterson offense that was explosive offense and getting the ball back to take control of the game.
E.D. White is now 5-1 on the season. Patterson is 4-2.
Lasseigne said he knows the team will have to do some things better in the final weeks to get ready for the playoffs.
“We have some things to clean up,” Lasseigne said. “We have to get off the field on third down a little better. We’ve given up some big plays. But we’re going to go back to work and get ready for the rest of the season.”
TARPONS FALL TO ASSUMPTION, COACH SOUNDS OFF ON TEAM’S PLAY
South Lafourche football coach BJ Young has had enough.
The Tarpons lost 64-28 on Friday, dropping the team to 1-5 on the season — another lopsided defeat for a team that’s struggled throughout the game.
On Saturday morning, Tarpons coach BJ Young said his team doesn’t have the right mindset or attitude. Young said losing is one thing, but playing without effort is another, and that’s what is frustrating to him.
“No one is bigger than this program — myself included,” Young said. “They played football before we got here. They’re going to play football after we’re gone. It’s about the name on the front of your jersey. … Right now, we have some guys who don’t look like they’re having fun, who look like someone is forcing them to be here. It’s tough. It’s frustrating. I’m trying to be positive. You just keep coming to work. You just have to keep coming to work.”
The Mustangs moved the ball at will on Friday.
Through both the run and pass, the Mustangs pushed the ball down the field, taking advantage of an overmatched Tarpons defense that’s now given up 120 points in the past 2 weeks.
Offensively, South Lafourche had some success, scoring 28 points with freshman quarterback Josh Mack having a big day and receivers Jacob Curole and Luke Sanamo also having big nights.
Young said the play of the freshman was impressive, but the Tarpons have to do more to help him out. Young said South Lafourche lost at both lines of scrimmage.
“When you lose up front every week, it hurts,” Young said. “When you get beat at the line every week, it hurts. That has to be better.”
TROJANS FALL TO WILDCATS
Facing one of the best teams in the state, Central Lafourche knew it would be a challenge on Friday against Destrehan.
Was it ever.
The Wildcats pounced the Trojans 49-0 on Friday, improving to 6-0 on the season, while dropping the Trojans to 1-5.
The Wildcats dominated throughout, leading 42-0 at halftime, then adding one insurance score in the second half.
Destrehan scored in all 3 phases, using both run and pass to keep the Trojans off balance. The Wildcats also returned a punt for a touchdown in the onslaught.
The Wildcats are one of the best teams in the state — any classification.
In 6 games, the Wildcats have outscored opponents 270-11 in their games this season.
The Trojans will face East St. John next week — another stiff test against an undefeated opponent.
THIBODAUX FALLS AT HAHNVILLE
Thibodaux’s defensive woes continued on Friday against a Hahnville team playing without its quarterback.
Hahnville rolled 49-20 on Friday, improving to 3-3 on the season, while dropping Thibodaux to 1-5.
Without starting quarterback Ryan Gregerson, the Hahnville Tigers used a multi-headed monster and power running game on Friday to gut a Thibodaux defense that lacked answers.
Hahnville was in control throughout, getting their offense going and playing with good offensive pace.
Hahnville also forced turnovers to slow down Thibodaux’s offense. They also returned a kick in the game. Hahnville coach Daniel Luquet said he was proud of the way his team played with several injuries.
“We’ll take it any way that we can,” Luquet said. “We’re beat up, but no one is going to feel sorry for us. We were able to get a win.”
