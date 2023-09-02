EDW vs Vandy
Brad Weimer

E.D. White crushed Vandebilt 52-14, showcasing their strength in every aspect of the game and starting the season at 1-0.

See our photo gallery by Brad Weiner below:

EDW vs Vandy
