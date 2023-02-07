Ellender Memorial High School is looking for a new head football coach after their previous coach took the same position at CCA.
Patriots coach Jesse Turner announced yesterday that he was leaving Ellender to accept the same position at CCA – a school which had a vacancy after parting ways with previous coach Cullen Matherne last week.
Turner was successful at Ellender, leading the team to the playoffs several times in his tenure. To leave Ellender is a big leap for Turner because the Patriots are his alma mater and a school he's said repeatedly that he loves.
In addition, Turner is taking assistant coach Jamall Nixon with him to CCA – a man who worked side by side with Turner at Ellender.
The Patriots will work to hire a new coach in the coming weeks before the start of spring practices.
