Ellender graduate and Houma native Davontavean Martin is keeping his NFL dream alive.
The San Francisco 49ers announced today that they've signed Martin to their practice squad – just days after releasing Martin following the preseason.
Martin was an undrafted free agent of the 49ers after playing collegiately for Washington State and Oklahoma State.
The 6-foot, 3-inch receiver had a quiet preseason for the 49ers, catching 2 passes for 7 yards.
But Martin's athleticism caught the eye of the team's coaches who would like him to stick around and compete with the team throughout the season.
Practice squad players work with their organizations throughout the season. They are ineligible to play in games on Sundays unless there's an injury in which case they will be activated to the main roster and signed to a contract.
Practice squad players are also often signed to other teams who may have needs throughout the year, which means that it's possible that Martin could be signed elsewhere during the season if a team develops a more pressing need at wide receiver.
Martin was a standout last season collegiate for Oklahoma State, catching 80 passes for 1,046 yards and 10 touchdowns. At Washington State, he also had a 69-catch and 8-touchdown season in 2018 as a sophomore.
Martin played 5 seasons collegiately due to the COVID eligibility freeze.
