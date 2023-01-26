The Bayou Pipeline from our area to Monticello, Arkansas just continues to flow.
Ellender standout receiver Royal Williams announced this week that he has committed to play his college football at the University of Arkansas-Monticello. Williams chose UAM over offers from several colleges around the South.
Williams joins local products already on the roster and also South Lafourche lineman Jack Chiasson who made his commitment to the program last week.
Williams is an explosive playmaker who was one of the top receivers in all of Class 4A last season.
He has the ability to catch balls at all 3 levels: short, medium and deep, and he's skilled with the ball in his hands.
Williams can also return kicks or punts and should be in position to be a playmaker for coach Hud Jackson, who is a Thibodaux native.
Williams said he's excited to have a spot at the next level and said UAM felt like home. He said he wanted to thank his high school coaches for all of their help throughout the process.
