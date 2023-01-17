Chris Dugas THIB Football.jpg

Former Thibodaux High School head football coach Chris Dugas will be coaching in Lafourche this fall – just a little more 'up the bayou' than normal.

The coach announced today that he's been named the Offensive Coordinator at Central Lafourche, the next stop for the 24-year veteran coach after being relieved of his head coaching duties at Thibodaux after the 2022 season.

Dugas spent more than a decade at Thibodaux and had success, leading the team to several playoff seasons during his stint, despite playing in the brutally tough Bayou-River District.

His next challenge will be to try and navigate the Trojans up to that level after the team has struggled in recent years.

"I'm excited," he said. "I've been spending the past several days getting to meet the kids and I think they're excited, too. We have a good group of kids and Coach Vedros has done a good job here. He's a defensive expert. We know he's outstanding on that side of the ball. Now, we're eager to come in and help him out on the offensive side."

Dugas said he plans to run the spread with Central Lafourche, but the team will be balanced. Dugas also said that the team's goal in the spring will be to install their base packages so that they can add to that foundation when it gets closer to the start of the season.

Dugas said he will always hold Thibodaux close to his heart, but said he is eager for a new challenge. He said he believes he's in a good place.

In addition to being the offensive coordinator, Dugas is also going to be an assistant track and field coach who will be working with the team's throwers.

