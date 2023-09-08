Here are the scores from our area's high school football games:
- St. James 61-West St. John 0
- ED White 52-Hannan 21
- Destrehan 24-John Ehret 7
- Thibodaux 31-South Lafourche 21
- John F. Kennedy 20-Terrebonne 7
- Assumption 42-St. Helena College Prep 21
- Southside 49-Cecilia 46
- CCA 27-Houma Christian 20
- Vanderbilt 41-Central Lafourche 7
- Mandeville 31-Hahnville 5
- Jeanerette 24-Morgan City 7
- McDonogh 35 32-South Terrebonne 14
- Port Allen 18-Donaldsonville 14
- Abbeville 20-Central Catholic 7
- East St. John 44-Carver 0
