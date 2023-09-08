CLHS

Here are the scores from our area's high school football games:

  • St. James 61-West St. John 0
  • ED White 52-Hannan 21
  • Destrehan 24-John Ehret 7
  • Thibodaux 31-South Lafourche 21
  • John F. Kennedy 20-Terrebonne 7
  • Assumption 42-St. Helena College Prep 21
  • Southside 49-Cecilia 46
  • CCA 27-Houma Christian 20
  • Vanderbilt 41-Central Lafourche 7
  • Mandeville 31-Hahnville 5
  • Jeanerette 24-Morgan City 7
  • McDonogh 35 32-South Terrebonne 14
  • Port Allen 18-Donaldsonville 14
  • Abbeville 20-Central Catholic 7
  • East St. John 44-Carver 0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments