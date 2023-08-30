The Lady Tigers JV Volleyball team from Thibodaux High School took the court last night in a face-off against Plaquemine High School!
Their diligence, team spirit, and athletic training gave them the edge they needed to pull ahead in the match. In an exciting finish, the Lady Tigers emerged as the victors, claiming an epic win!
Photos by NATALI BARNES, THS Student Photographer
