The Thibodaux High School Lady Tigers Varsity Volleyball team faced off with Plaquemine High School last night, and they came out winning!
After an intense battle, the Lady Tigers impressively triumphed in three sets.
Photos by NATALI BARNES, THS Student Photographer
