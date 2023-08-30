IMG_8132.JPG

The Thibodaux High School Lady Tigers Varsity Volleyball team faced off with Plaquemine High School last night, and they came out winning!

After an intense battle, the Lady Tigers impressively triumphed in three sets.

Photos by NATALI BARNES, THS Student Photographer

IMG_8073.JPG
IMG_8078.JPG
IMG_8080.JPG
IMG_8101.JPG
IMG_8110.JPG
IMG_8145.JPG
IMG_8147.JPG
IMG_8157.JPG
IMG_8188.JPG
IMG_8190.JPG
IMG_8217.JPG
IMG_8218.JPG
IMG_8271.JPG
IMG_8275.JPG
IMG_8338.JPG
IMG_8366.JPG
IMG_8387.JPG
IMG_8390.JPG

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments