South Terrebonne will not be a playoff team in 2022.
But no one is taking more momentum into their offseason than the Gators.
South Terrebonne beat Assumption 16-8 on Friday night, finishing their regular season 5-5 with 4-straight wins. The Gators are seeded outside of the Top 32 in Division I non-select and lost an appeal last week attempting to be re-placed into Division II because of the school’s enrollment numbers post-Hurricane Ida.
But coach Aaron Babin said playoffs or not, he’s so proud of his team.
“These guys did everything that was asked of them,” Babin said. “I think they deserved to get in. It doesn’t look like that’s how it’s going to happen for them, but those kids have done everything we asked of them and more. In the middle of the year, we were 1-4 and people were questioning where we were as a program. We challenged the guys and they worked hard and got things going back in the right direction.”
Against Assumption, South Terrebonne controlled things up front.
The Gators got good run-heavy offense to take a 7-0 lead early. But Assumption had some fight. The Mustangs went up 8-7 in the second quarter with their lone touchdown of the game to take an early lead.
But South Terrebonne fought back, adding another score to go up 14-8, then later in the game getting a defensive safety to go up 16-8 late in the third quarter.
The Gators then held on, bleeding the rest of the clock out to hold on and secure the win — their 4th-straight of the year.
Babin said openly after the game that he disagreed with the LHSAA’s ruling. The association said that South Terrebonne missed their appeal date to contest their enrollment numbers. But Babin said that logic is flawed because the LHSAA sprung its new system on the state suddenly, so no one knew what would be happening when the enrollment numbers were posted.
But regardless, the coach said he’s proud of his team and seniors on finishing out strong.
“I can never forget those kids for what the hard work and time that they’ve put in," Babin said. “I’m so proud of how strong they finished out the year.”
LIONS TAKE MOMENTUM INTO PLAYOFFS WITH WEEK 10 WIN
CCA knew before Friday night’s game with Centerville that it would be a playoff team in Division IV Select.
But on Friday night, the Lions took some much-needed offensive momentum into the postseason.
The Lions beat Centerville 32-14 on Friday, ending the team’s regular season with a 4-5 record.
The Lions will enter the playoffs likely as the No. 19 seed. They will be on the road in the opening round, but coach Cullen Matherne said he wants his team to know that they’re battle tested and can compete.
“Our districts are one of the best in the state. We have played some of the best teams in the state,” Matherne said earlier this week. “So the message to our guys is that the things we’re going to see in the playoffs will not be anything we haven’t seen before. And likely, we will be facing a team that’s closer to us than some of the top teams that we’ve played. The kids are motivated and hungry and we know we’re ready to compete.”
The Lions are without several key players, but that didn’t matter on Friday. Matherne said he wanted the team to be more balanced offensively and play with better pace.
The Lions took the lead early and never looked back, rolling to their fourth win of the year.
CCA has a small senior group of just a handful of players. Matherne said he wants to finish strong for those players, but also take momentum into the offseason for the young players on the roster.
“We return 10 out of 11 on offense,” Matherne said. “We know that we have a lot of talent coming back. We want to finish strong for our seniors, but also keep building that momentum.”
ELSEWHERE IN TERREBONNE
Several other Terrebonne Parish teams competed in Week 10.
Here is the complete Terrebonne Parish scoreboard.
Central Lafourche 20, H.L. Bourgeois 3
Hahnville 27, Terrebonne 7
Lutcher 55, Ellender 13
Vandebilt 49, South Lafourche 26
Houma Christian and Fisher are playing on Saturday.
