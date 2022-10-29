South Terrebonne left no doubt on Thursday, spoiling a parish rival’s Homecoming and keeping their playoff hopes alive.
The Gators crushed H.L. Bourgeois 49-12 on Thursday, improving to 4-5 on the season with a 3rd-straight win.
South Terrebonne scored early and often in the win, roaring to a 21-0 halftime lead, then never looking back, ballooning the game open in the second half on the way to the win.
Gators coach Aaron Babin said he was proud of the way his team competed throughout the game.
“I thought the kids played well. We executed and did what we had to do,” Babin said. “Offensively, we moved them up front and defensively, we forced turnovers and did some nice things. It was a good win for our football team to keep our winning streak going, and we think we’re playing our best football right now at the right time of the year.”
The Gators controlled every facet of the game, running the football effectively to control the clock and dominating defensively to limit the Braves.
South Terrebonne lost some close games early in the season, but they’ve since gotten hot.
They sit at No. 32 in the Division I non-select power ratings. With a win over Assumption in the season finale, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the Gators could catapult into the Top 28.
South Terrebonne also has a meeting with the LHSAA set for next week about their enrollment numbers. If the Gators are successful in that hearing, they could also possibly be moved to Division II, as well.
Babin said he isn’t focused on any of the external noise and his attention and focus is solely on Assumption.
“We just want to keep playing as well as we can and we want to keep this streak we have going for as long as we can for as many games as we can take it,” he said.
ELLENDER KEEPS PLAYOFF HOPES ALIVE IN SHOOTOUT WIN OVER TARPONS
Ellender is still alive in the district championship chase in 4A, and they earned that by using explosive offense to power past South Lafourche.
The Patriots beat the Tarpons 48-32 on Friday, improving to 5-4 on the season and dropping the Tarpons to 2-7.
Patriots coach Jesse Turner said before the game that he wanted his team to finish strong knowing that they still had all of their goals ahead of them.
“We have a shot to get a piece of the district championship. That’s still on the table for us. That’s a big goal we set and our kids want it,” Turner said. “So we know that we have a lot of good football ahead of us and if we take care of what’s in front of us, we will be in a good position.”
The Patriots stormed out of the gates on Thursday, rolling to a 21-0 lead.
Ellender ran halfback Xaviah Bryant hard early in the game. He had 14 carries for 172 yards in the win, and the Patriots stiffened in the red zone, getting stops and forcing the Tarpons off the field without points.
But South Lafourche had some fight.
The Tarpons closed the opening half with 20-straight points to make the game 21-20. Quarterback Carson Orgeron was masterful in the game. He threw for more than 300 yards and rushed for close to 200 yards, hitting open receivers, but also scrambling to make big plays.
Kamden Bourg was his top receiver in Thursday’s game, catching 9 passes for 166 yards. Jacob Curole also had 7 grabs for 94 yards.
“When he’s back there, he just gives us a chance,” Tarpons coach BJ Young said of Orgeron.
Ellender led 28-20 at halftime, then the teams traded scores for a lot of the second half before the Patriots pulled away.
Ellender hit several explosive plays in the passing game with quarterback Kade Adkins completing 10-of-17 passes for 284 yards and 5 touchdowns. Receiver Jaden Carter had 3 catches for 128 yards and Royal Williams had 3 catches for 97 yards.
With the win, the Patriots are No. 31 in the Division II non-select power ratings. To make the playoffs, they have to beat Lutcher on Friday.
The Tarpons are not going to be headed to the postseason.
OTHER TERREBONNE ACTION:
The following are scores from other games around Terrebonne Parish in Week 9:
Thibodaux 47, Terrebonne 28
Assumption 39, Vandebilt 27
Houma Christian 28, Thomas Jefferson 7
Jeanerette 22, CCA 0
