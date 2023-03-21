South Terrebonne used hot bats and timely pitching and defense to open the district season with a win over one of their most respected rivals.
The Gators beat South Lafourche 10-6, improving to 1-0 in district play and 12-4-1 on the season. The Tarpons are in a rough patch, dropping to 8-7. They have now lost 6 straight.
South Terrebonne pounced early on Tuesday, scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning to take a lead that they would never relinquish.
Logan Mallard reached on an error which scored a run in the inning. The Gators also got an RBI sacrifice fly from Henry Lirette, then an RBI double from Drake Detillier to make it 3-0.
That score held until the 3rd when the Tarpons got back into the game.
Senior Hayden Callais led off the inning with a home run to left to make it 3-1. After a couple walks and a hit loaded the bases, the Tarpons also got another run when Kamden Bourg recorded an RBI walk to make the score 3-2.
But the Gators threw water on the Tarpons' fire and limited a huge inning when relief pitcher Ian Bowen induced a double play ground ball off Eduardo Galicia's bat, which got the Gators out of the jam with their lead in tact.
Austin Champagne started the game for the Gators, allowing 2 runs in 2.1 innings.
The Tarpons never got any closer.
In the fourth, the Gators took advantage of poor Tarpons defense and scored, thanks to an error, then passed ball, which made it 4-2.
In the 5th, the Gators blew the game open, plating 5 to take total control.
Mallard had an RBI double in the rally, but the big blow was a towering, 3-run home run from Detillier to make the game 8-2, chasing starter Mason Bousegard out of the game.
The Gators scratched one more across in the frame on an RBI hit from Landon Aucoin.
The Tarpons never quit, plating 4 in the 6th to make it 9-6. South Lafourche got early-inning base runners and scored on a couple wild pitches in the inning.
Jacob Pierce and Jacob Curole also had RBI hits in the rally.
Detillier did his final damage in the bottom half, plating the final run of the game on an RBI sacrifice fly.
Detillier was 2-of-3 with 5 RBI in the game. Callais was 3-of-4 for South Lafourche.
The Tarpons will face Lutcher on Thursday.
In the district opener in our local 4A district, South Terrebonne slugged their way past
