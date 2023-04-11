E.D. White beat the rain on Tuesday, also getting a victory over one of the best teams in the state to all-but lock up the district championship in the process.
The Cardinals beat Berwick 4-3 on Tuesday, improving to 17-9 on the season, and further solidifying the team's spot as the No. 2 team in Division II Select with the playoffs near.
Brendan Gaubert was big for the Cardinals in the win, going 2-of-3 at the plate with a home run, while also working 6.1 innings on the mound for a Cardinals team that clinched a share of the district championship with the win, but has a great chance to win it outright on Thursday against St. James.
The Cardinals started Tuesday's game strong, rolling out to a lead that they never relinquished.
E.D. White got 2 in the 1st inning, then 1 more in the 2nd to go up 3-0, giving Gaubert a cushion that he used to perfection.
Gaubert pitched a shutout into the 5th inning, keeping his team in front.
The Cardinals got an insurance run in the bottom of the 5th to go up 4-0.
Matt Melancon also had a big offensive day, going 2-of-3 for the Cardinals. The top 5 hitters in the E.D. White lineup were 7-of-15 in the game.
That little insurance run E.D. White got in the 5th loomed large in the game.
Berwick battled back in the late stages and fought – like one would expect a defending state runner-up to do.
Berwick got 2 in the 6th to cut the lead in half, then chased Gaubert from the game in the 7th with another rally.
But E.D. White had a secret weapon to close the game out.
Junior standout Tyler Weimer recorded the final 2 outs to clinch the win for E.D. White – his first appearance in several games after missing time with a hairline fracture in his leg. Weimer allowed a hit, but then recorded a strikeout, needing just 8 pitches to get the final 2 outs.
The Cardinals will face St. James Thursday with a chance to win the district outright.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.