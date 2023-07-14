LSU is on the verge of securing a highly rated baseball prospect, despite him being selected in this week’s MLB draft. Cameron Johnson, a left-handed pitcher from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was drafted in the 20th round with the 605th pick by the St. Louis Cardinals. He played this past season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
According to a source close to the LSU program, Johnson has indicated he will attend LSU instead of signing with the Cardinals. However, Johnson’s status won’t be settled until the major-league signing deadline on July 25. It is worth noting that Johnson, a 6-foot-5 left-hander, was ranked as the No. 42 prospect going into the draft, according to MLB.com.
