Houma Christian School hired a new football coach today – a veteran coach who said he's excited to work with the upstart program.
Multiple sources confirmed to The Gazette late this evening that Jamar Celestine was hired to run the program, which was coached by Athletic Director Butch Theriot last season.
Theriot took the position on an interim basis to help restore the culture within the program. But Theriot is a baseball coach by trade and never intended to be in the position long-term at the school. In his one season with the team, Houma Christian won 6 games and made the Division III Select Playoffs.
Now comes in Celestine, who lands at the school after most recently coaching at Terrebonne High School.
He said he is eager and happy to coach the upstart program and can't wait to get rolling.
"I have been patient in this process," he said. "I have coached multiple positions,I have been a coordinator and skipped no steps. Which is why I do not take this position lightly because I have seen firsthand how coaching young men throughout the community has built character, integrity, and instilled hard work."
With the Warriors, Celestin will be taking over a program that rose in 2022, but could climb even higher in the future.
Houma Christian was young last season and returns the core of its team in 2023 off a group that just narrowly missed winning district last fall.
Celestin said he believes Houma Christian is a great place and he hopes to lead the program to new heights.
"I’m truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead young men on and off the field," he said. "I would like to thank the Administration and the Athletic Director for this opportunity and with teamwork and God leading the way success will follow!"
