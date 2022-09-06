Houma native and LSU standout Maason Smith will miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering a severe knee injury in the team's season opener against Florida State.
Smith tore his ACL in the first half of Sunday's game with Florida State. After a successful defensive stop, Smith jumped in the air in celebration, then landed awkwardly, then grabbed his knee and went to the ground.
A Monday MRI revealed the tear, which will sideline him for the rest of the season. Smith is a Terrebonne High School graduate and LSU sophomore.
After a strong freshman season, Smith was lauded throughout camp for being a force on the interior of the Tigers' defensive line – a guy coaches said was capable of being an all-SEC, if not All-American player.
But those forecasts for success will be put on hold for at least one year after the injury.
Smith is eligible to redshirt and will likely do so. He will be return to the team next fall still a sophomore, but eligible for the NFL at the end of the 2023 season.
