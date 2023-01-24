Basketball

The threat of inclement weather has forced the postponement of all after school activities in both Lafourche and Terrebonne parish for Tuesday.

Both school districts announced their decisions this morning, which will cancel all basketball and soccer games today, as well as all practices and activities.

A line of severe storms is set to move into the area later this afternoon and we are at a Level 3 (out of 5) risk for severe storm activity.

The storms are going to approach the area between 6 p.m. and midnight.

