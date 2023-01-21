In the district opener in our local 4A district, the Ellender girls’ basketball team flexed its muscles, showing loudly why they shouldn’t be forgotten about in the title chase.
The Lady Patriots beat South Lafourche 62-31 on Friday night, dominating the game on the way to the team’s 9 win in 10 games after a slow start.
Senior guard Jamia Singleton said she was proud of the way the team played on the road in the district-opening win.
“The environment was good. It was hyped,” Singleton said. “South Lafourche wanted it. But we just wanted it a little bit more. We came out. We started off a little slow, but we kept our head in the game and we just kept pushing.”
Win, lose or draw: Friday night was a big night for South Lafourche and the surrounding community.
Friday marked the re-opening of the Tarpons’ competition gym, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ida. After the storm, repair crews had to work to replace the gym’s roof, which was damaged by the storm. Work then had to be done to redo the floor, then replace the gym’s bleachers.
And in the early stages, South Lafourche played with those emotions, roaring out to a 7-0 lead to get the crowd engaged.
But that early surge was about all the Lady Tarpons had to roar about in the game. Ellender calmed themselves and dominated the rest of the game, taking an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, then a 38-20 lead at halftime.
Singleton sat the first quarter, but sparked that second quarter surge with her pressure and penetration skills, pushing the ball to power the Lady Patriots’ offense.
Without answers, South Lafourche turned the ball over and made several mistakes to keep momentum on Ellender’s side.
In the second half, the Lady Patriots ballooned the lead beyond 30 points, which made the 4th quarter running time, quickly sending the game to its end.
The game was the district opener for both teams.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.