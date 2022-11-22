DSC_8848.JPG

The South Lafourche girls' basketball team is back above .500 after a win at the Purple and Gold Tournament.

The Lady Tarpons beat George Washington Carver 45-40 on Tuesday night, improving to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in the tournament.

Junior Ellie Lorraine led all scorers with 20 points in the win for the Lady Tarpons.

Jenah Moliniare added 11 for South Lafourche.

South Lafourche will be back in action tomorrow when they face Hahnville.

---

At the New Iberia Tournament, Thibodaux's girls' basketball team got a 46-33 win over Westminster Christian. 

The Lady Tigers are now 2-0 on the season – both wins coming at the tournament. 

E.D. White was also in action today. They fell 56-37 at University Lab in non-district action. 

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host o

Recommended for you

Load comments