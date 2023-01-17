South Lafourche got a big non-district win on Tuesday night in the city, taking some momentum into district play.
The Lady Tarpons beat Bonnabel 62-32, scoring a win over an 11-win opponent to score some much-needed power points.
South Lafourche came into the game sitting at No. 32 in Division I non-select where the Top 28 teams advance. Tonight, they'll earn some crucial points that will help move them closer to the Top 28.
The Lady Tarpons controlled the game throughout, getting balanced scoring and using pressure defense to keep the Lady Bruins out of rhythm.
Maddison Bruce led all scorers with 16 points, while Ellie Lorraine added 14 and Gabby Lee pitched in 12.
South Lafourche is now 8-17 on the season.
THIBODAUX GIRLS EARN KEY DISTRICT WIN
Near the top of the Division I power ratings sits a Thibodaux team that earned a crucial district win tonight over a cross-parish rival.
The Lady Tigers beat Central Lafourche 42-40 on Tuesday, improving to 16-6 on the season in the win, while dropping Central Lafourche to 12-8.
Thibodaux had to fight hard on the road against a gutsy Lady Trojans team that was playing with tremendous urgency. The Lady Trojans came into the game at No. 28 in the Division I non-select power ratings – the last team in the field if the playoffs started today.
But Thibodaux won the game late to earn a crucial district win, improving to 4-2 in district play. The Lady Tigers led by 8 at halftime, but Central Lafourche cut the deficit to 4 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers got balanced scoring with Aryana Peak and Celeste Griffin each scoring 8. Taylor Thomas pitched in 7.
LADY CARDINALS FALL TO PATTERSON
E.D. White dropped to 0-2 in district play on Tuesday in a hard-fought 44-36 loss against Patterson.
The Cardinals dropped to 0-2 in district play in defeat.
Caroline Adams scored 17 points for the Cardinals, but the Lumberjacks had a little too much offense down the stretch to seal the game.
