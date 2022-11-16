It was like deja vu all over again for the South Lafourche girls basketball team on Wednesday night.
For the 2nd-straight night, the Lady Tarpons trailed by 4 points going into the 4th quarter. For the 2nd-straight night, the team rallied and scored a road win.
South Lafourche beat H.L. Bourgeois 45-43 on Wednesday night in Gray, improving to 2-1 on the young season, while dropping the Lady Braves to 0-2.
South Lafourche trailed 21-14 at halftime, then 30-26 after 3 quarters.
But the team stiffened in the 4th and rallied to secure the win – the team's 2nd straight in consecutive nights.
"These girls compete. They play hard. That's one thing we like about them," Lady Tarpons coach Darian Jenkins said during a radio interview on Wednesday morning. "We love the effort and know that they're going to keep working hard and keep getting better."
On Wednesday, they got better as the game went on.
H.L. Bourgeois led 21-14 at halftime and looked poised to blow the game open, using their athleticism and speed to gain an advantage.
But South Lafourche battled back.
The Lady Tarpons played better offense in the 2nd half and chipped away at the lead.
Junior Ellie Lorraine scored 13 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to help give South Lafourche an edge.
The Lady Tarpons also got big performances offensively from Jolie Melancon (8 points), Jenah Moliniare (6 points), Gabby Lee (6 points) and Elise Hunter (5 points). All of Lee's points came in the 4th quarter rally. She missed yesterday's game with an illness.
South Lafourche won the game with late-game free throw shooting – something they did for a second-straight game.
The Lady Tarpons made 15-of-19 free throws in the win.
