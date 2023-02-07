It won’t be a playoff season for the South Lafourche girls’ basketball team. But the Lady Tarpons sure sent their 2 seniors out with a bang in their regular season finale on Tuesday night.
South Lafourche beat Morgan City 54-16 on Tuesday, ending their regular season with a victory, ending the team’s season with an 11-20 record, a couple spots short of the Top 28 in Division I non-select.
Before the game, the team honored its 2 seniors, Gabby Lee and Elise Hunter and those players both ended their careers with a bang, combining for 34 points on the way to the easy win.
It was a dominant second half that powered the Lady Tarpons in their season finale.
South Lafourche was sluggish in the opening half, leading 9-1 after 1 quarter, then 27-7 at halftime. But despite the lead, South Lafourche was not playing its best basketball, committing several turnovers and struggling to find rhythm against an overmatched Lady Tigers team that dressed just 6 players in the game.
But in the second half, South Lafourche found their stride, forcing steals, pushing the ball in transition and getting easy offense to balloon their 20-point halftime lead to an insurmountable figure and then even into running time. Morgan City had their share of shots, but couldn’t convert. They drew fouls, but were putrid from the free throw line, struggling throughout the game to find any semblance of offense during the game. The Lady Tigers dropped to 2-9 in the defeat.
Lee led all scorers with 21 points, while Hunter had 13. Both seniors stayed on the floor throughout the entire second half, soaking in the final moments of their high school careers.
Both players are multi-year contributors and both were part of teams that made deep playoff pushes throughout their careers.
Jenkins said earlier in the season that both players will be missed because of their hard work and leadership.
South Lafourche will finish the season outside of the playoffs, but will return 3 starters next season, including All-District standout Ellie Lorraine.
TARPONS SQUEAK PAST TIGERS, KEEP PACE IN 4A DISTRICT
Morgan City came to play in the boys’ game with the Tigers’ sharp-shooting proving difficult for the Tarpons to handle at times.
But some Brandon Daniels slam dunks and late-game free throws helped power the Tarpons to another key win.
South Lafourche beat Morgan City 56-48 on Tuesday, improving to 12-10 on the season and 3-1 in district play.
Daniels scored 29 points in the win, but fouled out late. Without him, Kaden Jarvis, Hayden Callais and Nic Coleman each sunk critical free throws to power the team past a stingy Tigers’ team that came to play.
Morgan City came out of the gates smoking, making several 3-pointers and controlling the early action to keep the Tarpons out of rhythm.
The Tigers led 16-11 after the 1st quarter and were not phased even as Daniels ran wild early, posting several early powerful slam dunks.
The Tarpons steadied themselves in the 2nd quarter and made a run, storming to a 27-26 halftime lead with dominant transition offense and better defense.
That lead looked poised to set up a South Lafourche runaway in the 3rd quarter as the Tarpons drew fouls on the Tigers and got several starters out the game, while also ballooning their lead up to 9 late in the 3rd quarter.
But much like South Lafourche did against Assumption on Friday, the Tarpons left a crack in the door and couldn’t sustain the momentum, allowing a late-quarter Tigers’ run to cut the lead to 3 going to the fourth quarter.
Morgan City never led in the 4th quarter, but they sure had chances, with the Tarpons hiccuping in the final minutes with turnovers and an unwillingness to run out the clock.
But unlike Friday at Assumption when the Tarpons struggled in the final minute, South Lafourche did finish strong at the line, sinking 6 free throws in a row late to ice the game.
The Tarpons will now take Friday off for a district bye before returning to the floor next Tuesday to face Ellender in The Tank.
