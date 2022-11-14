In the final Cross Country State Championship meet of her already-storied high school career, Vandebilt senior Brynn Kelso went out with a bang.
Kelso won the Girls Division II Individual State Championship on Monday, one of several titles Kelso has earned in her decorated title-winning career.
Kelso’s title win was made even sweeter with the Lady Terriers also taking home the team State Championship, winning a tiebreaker over Academy of Sacred Heart New Orleans to take home the title.
It was one of the most dramatic finishes you’d ever see in cross country.
The Terriers and Academy of Sacred Heart both finished with a team score of 45.
Vandebilt counted Kelso, Logan Hamilton (5th place), Olivia Hatch (8th place), Katie Magee (15th place) and Blair Bourg (16th place).
Academy of Sacred Heart counted 3rd place, 9th place, 10th place, 11th place and 12th place to get their team score of 45.
The title was won on the legs of 8th grader Charlotte Chestnut, who finished 18th in the team competition. That was better than the 20th place finish of Academy of Sacred Heart’s Colette English, who finished 20th, thus clinching the title for the Terriers.
For Vandebilt, it was a sweep for individual titles. In the Division II Boys’ Race, senior Avery Morgan won the Individual State Championship to help power Vandebilt to a 3rd place finish in the team competition.
Wyatt Bonvillian finished 16th for Vandebilt, and Elijah Hunter also finished in the Top 20.
In the team competition in Division II Boys, South Terrebonne finished 14th and South Lafourche finished 15th.
Adam Gautreaux paced the Gators, finishing 23rd. Ross Rodrigue paced South Lafourche, finishing 70th.
In Division III, E.D. White shined bright, finishing as State Runners-up in the girls’ race, then 6th for the boys.
Three Lady Cardinals finished in the Top 10 in the race with Elizabeth Rodrigue finishing 4th, Emma Ritchie finishing 8th and Rylee Methvin finishing 10th.
E.D. White senior Owen Tauzin finished 9th for the boys.
In Division I boys, Central Lafourche ran strong, finishing No. 6 in the state. The Trojans had 4 runners in the Top 50 with Benjamin Hodson (36th place), Samuel Hodson (42nd place), Trevin Lebouef (47th place) and Trayton Demei (48th place) all scoring for the Trojans.
In girls Division IV, Houma Christian did not win the team title, but Emma Bourg took home the individual title, winning the race — her final at the prep level. The Christian Warriors finished 10th.
On the boys’ side, Houma Christian finished 5th in the team competition with Brady Sins finishing 5th in the individual race.
In Division V boys, CCA finished 14th in the team competition for the boys with Owen Davis pacing his team to a 49th place finish.
In Division V girls, Grand Isle finished 8th as a team with a score of 220.
Londyn Resweber led the Grand Isle runners with a 34th place finish.
