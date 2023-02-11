It was a playoff-like atmosphere on Friday night in The Jungle and the Thibodaux girls’ basketball team did not let the home crowd down, putting together one of the most dramatic wins in the entire Bayou Region high school basketball season.
The Lady Tigers beat rival Central Lafourche 63-59 in overtime on Friday, ending their regular season with a 19-10 record. The Trojans ended their regular season with a 14-12 record.
Thibodaux trailed 54-52 with less than 5 seconds to play. Out of a timeout, Zariell ‘Zee’ Pollard scooped up an offensive rebound, then powered the ball into the bucket as time expired to send the game into overtime, while sending the home crowd into an absolute frenzy.
In the extra session, the Lady Tigers made plays and sunk crucial late-game free throws to seal the win in one of the top games of the entire year.
Pollard, a freshman, had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Friday’s game had a little bit of everything.
The Lady Tigers came out of the gates smoking, sinking several 1st-quarter 3-pointers to roll out to a 20-13 lead.
But Central Lafourche settled in and grabbed control, using sharp shooting of their own and smothering defense to flip that deficit into a lead. The Trojans smothered Thibodaux in the 2nd quarter, outscoring Thibodaux 16-3 in the period to take a 29-23 halftime lead.
The teams played just about even in the 3rd quarter with both teams trading runs at one another. Central Lafourche ballooned their lead into double digits early in the quarter, but the Lady Tigers answered back, cutting the deficit to 44-37 after 3 quarters.
In the fourth, Central Lafourche just couldn’t slam the door and Thibodaux took advantage.
The Trojans led 52-44 with 3:30 left, but Thibodaux ramped up their pressure defense once Central Lafourche senior Caroline Loupe fouled out of the game.
That pressure forced turnovers and created offense for the Lady Tigers, allowing them to chip away and get back into the game.
The Trojans got to the line up 54-52 late and had chances to put the game away, but missed both shots.
That opened the door for Thibodaux. The Lady Tigers rebounded the free throw miss, pushed in transition and missed a 3-pointer. The rebound was knocked out of bounds, which set the stage for Pollard’s late-game heroics.
In overtime, the Lady Trojans struggled without Loupe, but hung tough. But down the stretch, Thibodaux had too much with Kyra Lacy and Aryana Peak each making clutch free throws to push the team into the winner’s circle.
Peak had 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals in the win. Taylor Thomas and Khai Johnson each pitched in 9 points.
With the win, Thibodaux clinched their spot as a host in the opening round of the Division I State Playoffs. The Lady Tigers will be at home on Thursday.
For the Trojans, things are more complicated. They entered play at No. 28 — the last team in the playoff field. It appears they will stay No. 28 and make postseason after Dutchtown beat East Ascension. Had East Ascension won that game, they’d have likely bumped the Trojans out of the Top 28.
TROJANS WIN ROAD BOYS’ GAME AT THIBODAUX
In the boys’ game, Central Lafourche overcame a slow start to score a road win in the Jungle.
The Trojans beat Thibodaux 53-49 on Friday, improving to 14-13 on the season in the win, while dropping the Tigers to 5-21.
Junior Evan Griffin was terrific in the win, scoring 29 points. Jayden Battles pitched in 8.
Central Lafourche trailed 19-17 at halftime with Thibodaux’s defense bothering the Trojans.
But in the 2nd half, the Trojans sped up the game and got in transition, grabbing control and taking the win.
The Trojans led 33-27 after 3 quarters, then carved the Tigers’ pressure defense in the fourth quarter, recording several big buckets to clinch the win.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.