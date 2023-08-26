Last fall was not a banner year for high school football in Lafourche with our 4 high schools combining to post a 17-23 regular season record with E.D. White contributing 9 of those 17 wins to the total.
But on jamboree night at least, all of our parish schools showed signs that they may be better teams in the 2023 year.
All four Lafourche schools won their jamborees on Friday with South Lafourche and E.D. White competing at the Terrebonne General High School Jamboree and Thibodaux and Central Lafourche posting wins at the Lafourche/Terrebonne Jamboree.
The teams now all will take some momentum into Week 1 when the games officially count — the 10-week grind that begins around the state on Thursday.
TARPONS SHOWCASE IMPROVEMENTS IN JAMBOREE WIN
Heading into the 2023 season, South Lafourche coach BJ Young said he wanted to see 4 things: He wanted to see his defense improve. He wanted to see his be better at the line of scrimmage. He wanted to see his team run the football. And he wanted to see his team be better on special teams.
The Tarpons earned checks on all 4 boxes on Friday.
South Lafourche beat H.L. Bourgeois 28-14 on Friday, cruising for most of the jamboree on the way to a comfortable win.
Young said he was pleased with the way his team executed in all phases.
“We played well. We’re proud of the guys,” Young said. “We have some things to correct. All teams do. But I thought we competed and played hard against a good opponent. And it’s always good to win.”
South Lafourche’s offense was balanced on Friday — something they were not last year.
Quarterback Carson Orgeron hit Titan Allemand on a long touchdown pass to set the tone, but the Tarpons also had consistent success running the football with Landin Dardar keeping the Tarpons ahead of the chains.
South Lafourche trailed 8-7 after giving up an early long touchdown pass, but never again. The Tarpons led 21-8 at half, then scored first in the 2nd half to make it 28-8 before the Braves for a score in the final seconds.
Young said he was proud of his defense and special teams for being excellent throughout the jamboree. Outside of the long touchdown pass, the Braves didn’t have much offensive success in the scrimmage. On special teams, the Tarpons covered kicks well and even made a field goal (which was negated by a roughing the penalty foul which led to a touchdown).
“We challenged the kids. We challenged ourselves as a staff. We wanted to be better,” Young said. “We have a lot of work to do, but it’s good to see so far.”
South Lafourche faces St. Edmund in Week 1. The Braves open with Lafayette.
CARDINALS RALLY PAST TERREBONNE
The opening game of the Terrebonne General High School Jamboree was a thriller — a back and forth contest that ended up being won by E.D. White.
The Cardinals beat Terrebonne 23-20 in the 30 minute jamboree, using a late rally to secure the win.
The Cardinals trailed at halftime and then again midway through the second half.
But the youthful Cardinals’ defense stiffened late, getting a couple stops, allowing the offense to punch in a late-game touchdown to seal the win.
“It was big,” coach Kyle Lasseigne said of the way his team defended late to seal the win. “We got a big interception and then a big stop. Hopefully that will build some momentum for our defense as we go forward.”
The teams played with a contrast in styles. Terrebonne ran their spread offense and put their playmakers in space and had success both running and throwing — putting 3 touchdown drives together.
For the Cardinals, the bulk of the damage was done under center in their triple option attack with quarterback Jake Sternfels spreading the ball out to his playmakers. Late in the jamboree, the Cardinals rode their mule with 4-year starting senior fullback Jeffrey Diedrich getting a lot of work and gashing the middle of the Tigers’ defense to seal the win.
E.D. White faces Vandebilt in Week 1. Terrebonne opens with South Terrebonne.
TROJANS, TIGERS ROLL IN JAMBOREES
At the Central Lafourche-hosted Lafourche/Terrebonne Jamboree, parish schools held their own with Central Lafourche trumping South Terrebonne and Thibodaux shutting out Ellender.
The Tigers dominated throughout, rolling to a 27-0 win over the Patriots, using their athleticism and elite playmaking ability to cruise to the comfortable win.
The Tigers made big plays during the scrimmage and got stops on defense, building momentum under 1st-year coach Drey Trosclair.
The Trojans’ win was closer and more competitive. Central Lafourche got a 14-7 win over South Terrebonne in a dogfight.
The Trojans took advantage of a special teams turnover and turned a short field into a touchdown, which proved to be the difference in the game.
The Trojans’ defense also forced a turnover with the Gators driving deep into Trojans’ territory which helped keep the game on their side.
The Tigers will face Lutcher in Week 1, while the Trojans will face John Curtis. The Gators face Terrebonne and Ellender opens on Thursday with Patrick Taylor.
